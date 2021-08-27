Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Announces Earnings Results

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of BILL traded up $67.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $286.50. 313,067 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,255,295. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Bill.com has a 1-year low of $82.19 and a 1-year high of $222.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -318.85 and a beta of 2.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.32.

In other Bill.com news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 1,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.89, for a total value of $277,915.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,302,984.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Allison Mnookin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.88, for a total value of $1,858,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,738 shares of company stock worth $33,660,038 in the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bill.com stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 538.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 378,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319,329 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.40% of Bill.com worth $69,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

BILL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on Bill.com from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Bill.com from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Bill.com from $214.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Bill.com from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.62.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

