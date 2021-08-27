Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Issues Earnings Results

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.63, RTT News reports. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 2.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS.

Shares of BBW traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.76. 13,616 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,843. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.41 million, a PE ratio of 40.29 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.97. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $21.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

In related news, Director George Carrara sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total value of $32,120.00. Also, Director Maxine Clark sold 26,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $462,861.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,968.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,013 shares of company stock worth $517,122. Insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) by 250.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,324 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.12% of Build-A-Bear Workshop worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer, which offers interactive retail-entertainment experience. It operates through following segments: Direct-To-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. The Direct-To-Consumer segment offers company-owned retail stores located in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Denmark, China, and e-commerce sites.

