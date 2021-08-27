Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.870-$2.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.08 billion-$6.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.04 billion.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $153.59.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $3.96 on Friday, hitting $136.45. 590,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,756,811. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.44. Applied Materials has a 1-year low of $54.15 and a 1-year high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 74,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $10,433,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total value of $1,863,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 288,671 shares of company stock valued at $40,557,435. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Applied Materials stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,498,783 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,458,640 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.60% of Applied Materials worth $783,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 74.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.