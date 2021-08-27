Evoke Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,651,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 851,551 shares during the period. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust accounts for approximately 4.4% of Evoke Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $117,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GLDM. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

Shares of GLDM traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.09. 168,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,332,433. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.81. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1 year low of $16.68 and a 1 year high of $19.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.