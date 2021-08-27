Evoke Wealth LLC Purchases 530 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 598,829 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Barrick Gold comprises 0.5% of Evoke Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $12,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 5.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 88,560,757 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,753,511,000 after buying an additional 4,248,832 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 5.3% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 56,602,627 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,120,734,000 after buying an additional 2,852,158 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,014,543 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $534,888,000 after buying an additional 201,332 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 27.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,047,663 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $297,933,000 after buying an additional 3,230,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 1.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,373,964 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $284,604,000 after buying an additional 165,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GOLD shares. TD Securities reduced their target price on Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James set a $30.00 price objective on Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

Barrick Gold stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.25. The stock had a trading volume of 958,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,356,080. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.72. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1-year low of $18.64 and a 1-year high of $30.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 19.86%. Barrick Gold’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.43%.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Story: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.