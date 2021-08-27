Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” by Analysts

Shares of Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) have received a consensus rating of “Sell” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GOTU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. CLSA downgraded shares of Gaotu Techedu from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $19.00 to $2.70 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Gaotu Techedu in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $48.00 to $29.50 in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Get Gaotu Techedu alerts:

Shares of GOTU stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.39. 270,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,347,787. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.94. The company has a market capitalization of $609.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of -1.27. Gaotu Techedu has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $149.05.

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $296.15 million for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a negative return on equity of 96.40% and a negative net margin of 38.72%. As a group, analysts forecast that Gaotu Techedu will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Gaotu Techedu Company Profile

Gaotu Techedu, Inc is a technology-driven education company. Its core expertise is in online K-12 courses, and online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The company’s K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Gaotu Techedu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaotu Techedu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.