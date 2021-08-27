Alchemy Pay Reaches Market Cap of $344.91 Million (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. Alchemy Pay has a total market capitalization of $344.91 million and $127.84 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded up 31.1% against the dollar. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000226 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.13 or 0.00310385 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.72 or 0.00137948 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.02 or 0.00173714 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00008025 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002030 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 47% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Alchemy Pay

Alchemy Pay is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,157,787,878 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

