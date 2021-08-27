LocalCoinSwap Price Reaches $0.0274 (LCS)

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. During the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. LocalCoinSwap has a market cap of $1.40 million and $2,006.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LocalCoinSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.0274 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $196.90 or 0.00407092 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000229 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001828 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000081 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.74 or 0.01070425 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004114 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Profile

LocalCoinSwap (CRYPTO:LCS) is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 70,325,665 coins and its circulating supply is 51,112,889 coins. The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap . The official website for LocalCoinSwap is www.localcoinswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

LocalCoinSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LocalCoinSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LocalCoinSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

