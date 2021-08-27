Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.48.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACHC. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.23 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 241.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

ACHC stock traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.12. The company had a trading volume of 6,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,025. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Acadia Healthcare has a 1 year low of $27.07 and a 1 year high of $68.00. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.52.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 27.61% and a positive return on equity of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

