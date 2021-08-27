Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.65 Million

Equities analysts expect Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) to report sales of $60.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Consumer Portfolio Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $61.25 million and the lowest is $60.06 million. Consumer Portfolio Services posted sales of $70.67 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Consumer Portfolio Services will report full-year sales of $250.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $247.93 million to $252.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $248.80 million, with estimates ranging from $218.94 million to $278.66 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Consumer Portfolio Services.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.18. Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 8.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CPSS shares. TheStreet raised Consumer Portfolio Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Consumer Portfolio Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Continental Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Continental Advisors LLC now owns 729,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in Consumer Portfolio Services in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 96,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 512,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 555,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 17,729 shares during the period. 48.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPSS traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.76. 212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,894. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.30, a current ratio of 15.86 and a quick ratio of 15.86. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $6.00. The firm has a market cap of $132.16 million, a PE ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 2.58.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as an independent finance company. The firm provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems, low incomes, and limited credit histories. It engages in purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated primarily by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

