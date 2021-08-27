Brokerages Anticipate Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) to Announce -$0.07 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) to report earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Yext’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is ($0.06). Yext also reported earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yext will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.19). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.02). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Yext.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $92.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.60 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.00% and a negative return on equity of 40.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.58.

In other Yext news, insider Marc Ferrentino sold 5,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $75,445.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,461.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Rudnitsky sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.47, for a total transaction of $144,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,096 shares in the company, valued at $1,144,519.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,273 shares of company stock worth $2,180,124 over the last three months. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Yext during the second quarter worth $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Yext during the first quarter worth $51,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Yext during the second quarter worth $72,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Yext during the first quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Yext in the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. 58.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE YEXT traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.16. 16,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,091,347. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.38 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.27. Yext has a twelve month low of $11.87 and a twelve month high of $20.90.

Yext

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

