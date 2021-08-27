Column Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 229 Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWOB. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 5,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VWOB traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.26. 686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,358. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $76.15 and a fifty-two week high of $82.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.73.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

