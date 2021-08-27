Column Capital Advisors LLC Has $274,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.65. 2,234,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,084,629. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $42.29 and a 1-year high of $58.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.79.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.