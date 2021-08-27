McCarthy Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

McCarthy Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,633 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 0.9% of McCarthy Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. McCarthy Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.3% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Arbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 0.3% during the first quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 5.1% during the first quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 3.0% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 2.1% during the first quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $152,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,565,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total value of $28,347,716.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 876,377 shares of company stock valued at $330,177,910. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard stock traded up $2.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $355.11. 173,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,716,004. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $281.20 and a 52-week high of $401.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $372.93.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

Several research firms recently commented on MA. Compass Point raised their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Macquarie raised their price objective on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $416.00.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

