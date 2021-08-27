Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 6.81% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%.

NASDAQ LTRX traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $5.63. 11,149 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,013. Lantronix has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $6.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.11. The firm has a market cap of $162.67 million, a PE ratio of -35.56 and a beta of 1.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Lantronix during the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lantronix in the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 93.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LTRX shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Lantronix from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Lantronix from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Lantronix Company Profile

Lantronix, Inc engages in the provision of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Its products and solutions include IoT, REM and Other. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

