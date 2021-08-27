Column Capital Advisors LLC Buys 12,915 Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) by 32.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,915 shares during the quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000.

Shares of IFRA traded up $0.59 on Friday, hitting $36.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,290 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.59.

