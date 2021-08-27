NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.850-$5.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.20 billion-$6.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.13 billion.NetApp also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.85-5.05 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.98. The stock had a trading volume of 88,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,863. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.27. NetApp has a 12-month low of $40.46 and a 12-month high of $91.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.77.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. NetApp had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 164.35%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

NTAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.29.

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $1,159,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,068. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

