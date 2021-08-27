AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) Issues Earnings Results

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ RCEL traded up $2.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.43. The stock had a trading volume of 9,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,882. AVITA Medical has a fifty-two week low of $16.52 and a fifty-two week high of $29.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.54 million, a P/E ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 0.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AVITA Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.60.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Perry sold 23,000 shares of AVITA Medical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total value of $398,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in AVITA Medical by 174.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 24,407 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of AVITA Medical by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 4,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of AVITA Medical by 408.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. 28.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVITA Medical Company Profile

AVITA Medical, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and and commercialization of medical devices used in regenerative medicine. The company is headquartered in Valencia, CA.

