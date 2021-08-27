Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Holdings Increased by Column Capital Advisors LLC

Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Securities cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

In other news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $1,096,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total transaction of $2,352,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 237,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,924,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,696,700 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FISV traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,457,414. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $78.09 billion, a PE ratio of 70.33, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.95. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.15 and a 1-year high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

