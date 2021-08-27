Column Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 318,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,775 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 2.1% of Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 125.9% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 237.6% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.59 on Friday, reaching $51.40. 414,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,882,504. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.53 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.22.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

