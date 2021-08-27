-$0.62 EPS Expected for Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) will post earnings per share of ($0.62) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.57). Heron Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.64) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.47) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.58) to ($2.31). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($1.11). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Heron Therapeutics.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 281.99% and a negative return on equity of 107.65%.

HRTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HRTX traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.59. 48,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,367,421. Heron Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $22.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

