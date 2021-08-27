Zacks: Brokerages Expect Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) will report earnings per share of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Proto Labs’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. Proto Labs posted earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 32.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Proto Labs will report full year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.88. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Proto Labs.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. Proto Labs had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 5.61%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PRLB. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Proto Labs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Proto Labs from $235.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.50.

Proto Labs stock traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,710. Proto Labs has a 1-year low of $67.19 and a 1-year high of $286.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.56 and a beta of 1.66.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Proto Labs by 144.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Proto Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Proto Labs (PRLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.