Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Stock Holdings Reduced by Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM reduced its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,901 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 4,580 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Twitter were worth $4,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TWTR. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 159.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,689 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Twitter by 48.8% in the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 20,743 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,804 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Twitter by 125.9% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 35,429 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after buying an additional 19,747 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Twitter during the second quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the second quarter worth about $300,000. 64.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TWTR traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.47. The company had a trading volume of 313,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,891,309. Twitter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.10 and a twelve month high of $80.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.04. The stock has a market cap of $50.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.22 and a beta of 0.77.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.39) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TWTR. cut their price objective on Twitter from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Twitter from $91.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Twitter from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Twitter from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Twitter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.29.

In related news, insider Matthew Derella sold 1,599 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $96,691.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $284,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,388 shares of company stock worth $5,640,088. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

