McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Atlas Private Wealth Management

Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 27.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,835 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in McDonald’s by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,723 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,554 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,588,000. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 60.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $237.48. The stock had a trading volume of 79,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,756,715. The company has a market cap of $177.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $202.73 and a 1-year high of $247.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.33.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.29%.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at $823,834.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MCD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $252.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.72.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

