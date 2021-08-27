iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Shares Sold by Column Capital Advisors LLC

Column Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 388,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,728 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF accounts for approximately 6.0% of Column Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $28,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at $230,000. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 59.7% during the second quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 554,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,655,000 after purchasing an additional 207,400 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 312.3% during the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 21,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 880,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,563,000 after purchasing an additional 77,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 73,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,381,000 after purchasing an additional 7,359 shares during the last quarter.

IXUS traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.21. 60,937 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,566,836. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.66 and a fifty-two week high of $75.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.84.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.852 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This is a boost from iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.69.

