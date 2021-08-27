Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,277 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $14,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,690,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,175,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,656 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,825,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,691,186,000 after purchasing an additional 716,136 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,305,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,994,681,000 after acquiring an additional 194,920 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,395,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,909,000 after acquiring an additional 119,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,038,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,155,000 after acquiring an additional 192,000 shares in the last quarter. 61.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $173.47. 176,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,198,675. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $170.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $456.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

