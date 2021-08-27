SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) Sets New 12-Month High at $163.33

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $163.33 and last traded at $163.27, with a volume of 398 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $161.47.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.96.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 90,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 498.9% during the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 64,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,340,000 after acquiring an additional 53,771 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 27,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after acquiring an additional 5,460 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after buying an additional 8,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

