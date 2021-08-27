Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.45 EPS

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of WDAY traded up $22.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $269.52. 446,395 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,700,818. The stock has a market cap of $66.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -379.60 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $236.39. Workday has a 12-month low of $195.81 and a 12-month high of $282.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Get Workday alerts:

In other news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total transaction of $1,361,313.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 108,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.29, for a total transaction of $25,187,481.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,556 shares of company stock worth $30,585,135 in the last quarter. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WDAY. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective (up previously from $265.00) on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.77.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

See Also: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.