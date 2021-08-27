Atlas Private Wealth Management Lowers Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG)

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2021

Atlas Private Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management owned approximately 0.42% of VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF during the first quarter worth $50,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF by 24.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SMOG traded down $1.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $158.72. The stock had a trading volume of 9,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,675. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $157.76. VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF has a one year low of $98.30 and a one year high of $195.55.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG)

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.