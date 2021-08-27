Atlas Private Wealth Management Lowers Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG)

Atlas Private Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management owned approximately 0.42% of VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF during the first quarter worth $50,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF by 24.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SMOG traded down $1.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $158.72. The stock had a trading volume of 9,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,675. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $157.76. VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF has a one year low of $98.30 and a one year high of $195.55.

