CyberMiles (CMT) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $3.36 Million

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. One CyberMiles coin can currently be bought for $0.0137 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. CyberMiles has a market capitalization of $10.93 million and approximately $3.36 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded 10% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00056031 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $172.78 or 0.00357876 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48,314.30 or 1.00070612 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00041389 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006176 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00010400 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.78 or 0.00067896 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

CyberMiles Profile

CMT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

CyberMiles Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

