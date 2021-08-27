Atlas Private Wealth Management Sells 127 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Atlas Private Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 5,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $1.29 on Friday, hitting $162.76. 161,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,359,043. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.19. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $124.14 and a one year high of $163.16.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

