Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.95 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Allegiance Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the highest is $1.03. Allegiance Bancshares posted earnings of $0.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $3.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $4.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $3.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Allegiance Bancshares.

Get Allegiance Bancshares alerts:

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $58.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.77 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 9.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

NASDAQ:ABTX traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,685. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $764.33 million, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.09. Allegiance Bancshares has a 12 month low of $21.44 and a 12 month high of $43.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Allegiance Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABTX. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the first quarter worth $34,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 209.1% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the first quarter worth $216,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the second quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the first quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors own 48.36% of the company’s stock.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allegiance Bancshares (ABTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiance Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiance Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.