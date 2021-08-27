Atlas Private Wealth Management Has $1.67 Million Stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Atlas Private Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,749,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 505,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,501,000 after purchasing an additional 80,595 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 238,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,222,000 after purchasing an additional 67,165 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 897,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,014,000 after purchasing an additional 54,808 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $5,193,000.

Shares of FTEC stock traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $125.56. 5,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,104. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.03 and a fifty-two week high of $125.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.44.

