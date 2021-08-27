Atlas Private Wealth Management Acquires 1,295 Shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,649,000 after buying an additional 127,835 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,590,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 1,503.5% in the first quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 65,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 61,209 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the second quarter worth $2,732,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $2,621,000.

NASDAQ:FMHI traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.49. 20,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,517. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.59. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a twelve month low of $51.36 and a twelve month high of $57.76.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%.

