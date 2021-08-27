IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $58.71 Million

Equities analysts expect that IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) will announce $58.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for IMAX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $65.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $54.21 million. IMAX reported sales of $37.26 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 57.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IMAX will report full-year sales of $234.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $222.45 million to $253.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $352.44 million, with estimates ranging from $331.90 million to $389.86 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for IMAX.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.15. IMAX had a negative net margin of 50.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.38%. The business had revenue of $50.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. IMAX’s revenue was up 475.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IMAX shares. TheStreet cut shares of IMAX from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a report on Monday, July 26th. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of IMAX from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.86.

In other IMAX news, insider Megan Colligan sold 10,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $254,233.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,545.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 21.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMAX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of IMAX by 73.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 16,201 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of IMAX by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 24,689 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of IMAX by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 57,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 10,909 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of IMAX during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,434,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of IMAX during the first quarter valued at about $270,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IMAX stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $15.69. 26,819 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 871,057. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.62. IMAX has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $25.05. The company has a market cap of $931.92 million, a P/E ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 1.78.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

