-$0.53 EPS Expected for Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) will report earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Evelo Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.45). Evelo Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.45) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Evelo Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($2.24) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.27) to ($2.20). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.20) to ($1.91). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Evelo Biosciences.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.01.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EVLO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.33.

Shares of EVLO traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.06. The stock had a trading volume of 8,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,999. The firm has a market capitalization of $590.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.27. Evelo Biosciences has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $19.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a current ratio of 6.38.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVLO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Evelo Biosciences in the first quarter worth $28,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Evelo Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Evelo Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $123,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Evelo Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Evelo Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $138,000. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evelo Biosciences

Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; EDP2939 for inflammation; and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.

