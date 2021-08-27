Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AUCOY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Polymetal International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Polymetal International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AUCOY traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,910. Polymetal International has a twelve month low of $19.25 and a twelve month high of $28.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.69.

Polymetal International Plc engages in the mining of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. The Magadan segment consists of operations in Dukat, Omolon, and Mayskoye. The Ural segment focuses on the operation in Voro. The Khabarovsk segment comprises of operations in Albazino, Okhotsk, and Svetloye.

