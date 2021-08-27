BeyondSpring’s (BYSI) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at William Blair

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at William Blair in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BeyondSpring from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BeyondSpring in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised shares of BeyondSpring from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

BeyondSpring stock traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.79. The stock had a trading volume of 77,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,671. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.80. BeyondSpring has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $31.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a current ratio of 7.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.16 and a beta of 0.54.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that BeyondSpring will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYSI. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of BeyondSpring by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,008,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,406,000 after purchasing an additional 443,045 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BeyondSpring by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,216,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,462,000 after purchasing an additional 287,788 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of BeyondSpring by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 430,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 194,930 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of BeyondSpring during the 1st quarter valued at $1,267,000. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in BeyondSpring in the 2nd quarter worth $626,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.83% of the company’s stock.

BeyondSpring Company Profile

BeyondSpring, Inc engages in the the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have high unmet medical needs. It operates through PRC and U.S. geographical segments. The company was founded by Lan Huang and Lin Qing Jia in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

