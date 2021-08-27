Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Holdings Raised by Ibex Investors LLC

Ibex Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,719 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the quarter. Electronic Arts comprises about 0.8% of Ibex Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Ibex Investors LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.2% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 2.0% in the first quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 2.6% in the second quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 2.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,868 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 4.3% in the second quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.34, for a total transaction of $358,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,358 shares in the company, valued at $4,064,835.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total value of $1,422,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,630 shares of company stock valued at $7,483,520. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.85.

EA traded up $1.29 on Friday, hitting $142.76. The company had a trading volume of 75,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,423,173. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.15 and a 1-year high of $150.30. The company has a market capitalization of $40.63 billion, a PE ratio of 60.98 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.98%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

