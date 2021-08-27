Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.58 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.58) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.62) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.56). Rocket Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.53) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.38) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.53) to ($2.28). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.64) to ($2.18). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.11. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on RCKT shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.33.

Shares of RCKT traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.46. 23,445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,230. The company has a current ratio of 16.92, a quick ratio of 16.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.19. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $21.94 and a 1-year high of $67.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 1.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,598,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $159,680,000 after purchasing an additional 119,514 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,257,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,541,000 after acquiring an additional 288,920 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,207,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $142,072,000 after acquiring an additional 296,191 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 24.9% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,077,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,995,000 after acquiring an additional 413,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,760,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,990,000 after purchasing an additional 147,812 shares during the period. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

