Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM decreased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,608 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Target were worth $2,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,391,000. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in Target by 8.5% in the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $436,000. Lee Financial Co grew its position in shares of Target by 25.6% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 250 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC acquired a new position in Target in the second quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. MKM Partners upped their price target on Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.30.

NYSE:TGT traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $249.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,484,316. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $251.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.04. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $143.38 and a twelve month high of $267.06. The company has a market cap of $123.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.22%.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total value of $3,650,792.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total value of $19,969,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,744 shares of company stock worth $27,956,684. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

