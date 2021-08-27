Rainwater Charitable Foundation Sells 14,225 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Rainwater Charitable Foundation trimmed its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 568,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,225 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 92.2% of Rainwater Charitable Foundation’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Rainwater Charitable Foundation’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $126,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.1% in the first quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Elm Partners Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 553,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,405,000 after buying an additional 31,250 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI traded up $2.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $232.73. The company had a trading volume of 141,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,926,618. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $225.86. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $162.85 and a twelve month high of $232.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

