NULS Market Capitalization Hits $64.35 Million (NULS)

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. Over the last seven days, NULS has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NULS coin can now be bought for $0.65 or 0.00001338 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NULS has a market capitalization of $64.35 million and $37.14 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00053459 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.95 or 0.00130389 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.80 or 0.00152861 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003552 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,346.59 or 1.00137490 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $491.28 or 0.01017552 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,204.81 or 0.06637940 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About NULS

NULS’s launch date was July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NULS’s official website is nuls.io . NULS’s official message board is nuls.community

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

NULS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

