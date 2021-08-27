Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.55 EPS

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.55, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Movado Group had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 8.38%.

NYSE MOV traded up $1.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.90. 6,412 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,896. The firm has a market capitalization of $886.10 million, a P/E ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Movado Group has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $36.99.

In other Movado Group news, CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 2,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $90,146.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alan H. Howard sold 5,600 shares of Movado Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total value of $169,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,725.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,267 shares of company stock valued at $1,793,172 in the last 90 days. 28.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Movado Group stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) by 64.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 166,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,102 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.71% of Movado Group worth $5,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Movado Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

