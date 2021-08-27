Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) President Sells $137,097.50 in Stock

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) President Brian Richard Hole sold 3,625 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $137,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Brian Richard Hole also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 24th, Brian Richard Hole sold 801 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total transaction of $29,885.31.

Shares of WLFC traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.17. 380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.14. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.15 and a fifty-two week high of $47.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.15. The stock has a market cap of $237.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.80 and a beta of 1.25.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WLFC. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the first quarter worth about $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 159.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in Willis Lease Finance during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Willis Lease Finance during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

Willis Lease Finance Company Profile

Willis Lease Finance Corp. engages in the provision of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines services. It operates through the Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales segments. The Leasing and Related Operations segment leases aircraft engines and aircraft and provides related services to a diversified group of commercial aircraft operators and maintenance, repair, and overhaul organizations.

