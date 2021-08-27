Short Interest in First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Drops By 69.1%

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 74,800 shares, a drop of 69.1% from the July 29th total of 242,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 57.5 days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FCXXF. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

Shares of FCXXF stock remained flat at $$13.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.45. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $9.26 and a twelve month high of $15.06.

First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

