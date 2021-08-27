NinePointTwo Capital Decreases Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

NinePointTwo Capital lowered its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,774 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 11,196 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for about 0.8% of NinePointTwo Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. NinePointTwo Capital’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its position in Facebook by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 932 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 60.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.66, for a total transaction of $28,806,618.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.18, for a total value of $561,113.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,922,440.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,640,945 shares of company stock valued at $922,509,108. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Argus boosted their target price on Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. HSBC boosted their target price on Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.85.

FB stock traded up $8.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $372.62. The stock had a trading volume of 488,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,755,287. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.13 and a 52 week high of $377.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $354.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. Equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.