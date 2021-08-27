Bank Hapoalim BM Decreases Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Bank Hapoalim BM trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,990 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 362,781 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $261,744,000 after acquiring an additional 21,484 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 20.6% in the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 520 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 14.0% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,970 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,255,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 767.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 32,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,808,000 after acquiring an additional 29,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded up $18.07 on Friday, hitting $953.95. The company had a trading volume of 12,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,192. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $531.39 and a 12-month high of $945.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $888.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $145.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.14.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.85 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BLK shares. Citigroup upped their target price on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $943.17.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments.

