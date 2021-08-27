Bank Hapoalim BM Has $11.87 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Bank Hapoalim BM’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Bank Hapoalim BM owned about 0.11% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $11,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Divergent Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,643,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,866,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,338,000 after buying an additional 16,657 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $839,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 83,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,973,000 after buying an additional 8,054 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SUSA traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.29. The company had a trading volume of 3,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,206. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.44. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12 month low of $70.10 and a 12 month high of $101.04.

