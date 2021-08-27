Bank Hapoalim BM Sells 37,705 Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Bank Hapoalim BM reduced its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 256,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,705 shares during the quarter. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF comprises about 2.0% of Bank Hapoalim BM’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $17,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 120.1% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 80.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $124,000.

Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF stock traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $48.37. The company had a trading volume of 619,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,151,979. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 1 year low of $43.39 and a 1 year high of $104.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.07.

